Cleanup Continues in Cantonment

Cantonment, FL (WKRG)

Look around the Cantonment area and you’ll find pieces of machinery like this. There are large tractor trailer beds and others large pieces of equipment all a part of the clean-up of the explosion that happened almost one week ago at the International Paper facility in Cantonment. Company officials took us on a brief tour around some of the affected areas. One of those areas was around a street called Woodbury Place. We got a look at a few homes that were being cleaned. Many were being power washed from high above as a clean-up work blasted a roof from above a selected home. Officials say they were also collecting the water running off from each wash site. EPA officials say they’re please with a clean-up. One official called it an overabundance of caution if you look at the manpower and resources being thrown at it.

“I think we’re at about 190 folks working on it right now,” said EPA Federal on Scene Coordinator Chris Russell. “In my neck of the woods, we count about $1000 a head. It’s almost $200,000 a day to get out there and get on this. That’s a very good statement to move forward on this.” We also saw another wash station where they’re cleaning cars as they’re leaving the neighborhood. They called it an extra courtesy measure to make sure that pulp that may be tracked on to tires doesn’t leave the neighborhood.

Russell said they had roughly 100 homes affected and 10 are in different stages of being cleaned. He said it’s impossible to say when cleanup would be done because each area had a different level of contamination.