What’s Working: High School Students Get Cancer Research Experience

In tonight’s “What’s Working,” some local high school students are getting a taste of what it’s like to be a scientist or a physician. They are interning at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. News 5 was there as Dr. Ash Prakash was mentoring Kate Symons, a senior at St. Luke’s Episcopal School. Symons has spent Thursday afternoons after school in the lab. She says, “Because I have been involved in this program, I have seen, ‘Oh that person has a cool job!’ and it has given me a window of what I want to study in college. It has given me an accelerated start.” Dr. Prakash says she enjoys piquing students’ interest in science at a young age. “It really excites me to see them excited about things that I forgot were exciting! When I see the light in her eyes, it makes my day so much better.”

Several high school students are also interning on the clinical side of Mitchell Cancer Institute as well. Kristina Clarke and Isabel Riccio are shadowing Dr. Thomas Butler who is a supportive oncologist. He helps patients manage cancer pain. Both young ladies are students at The Alabama School of Math and Science. Clarke says they have been able to jump right in. “I thought there would be a long training time, but on my first day, I got to see him do a breast examination and find tumors, and that blew my mind.” Dr. Butler says the high school students are extremely bright and have been helpful in some of the research projects in the clinic as well. “From my own experience, I was not as advanced as these young ladies and young men are, but I have been extremely impressed with how they can independently work on these projects and come up with excellent data.”

The Mitchell Cancer Institute accepts high school and college interns all year long, however, most students intern during the summer months. Please contact Steve McClellan for more information. His email is smcclellan@health.southalabama.edu.