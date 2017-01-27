TAKE 5: Saucy-Q Bar B Que’s Pork Belly

RECIPE:

Saucy Q Pork Belly With Cole Slaw

5 Pound Pork Belly

Wash pork belly well, season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Smoke for 3 hours. Allow to cool then slice into 3 slices in length and quarter inch in width. Drop in deep fat fryer for 5 minutes till crispy.

Cole Slaw

1 bag of close slaw blend

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Mix well and allow to chill.

Sandwich preparation

Place 3 slices of pork belly on Hawaiian roll, top with a scoop of coleslaw and a dab of Saucy Q BBQ sauce. Enjoy!!

