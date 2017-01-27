TAKE 5: Saucy-Q Bar B Que’s Pork Belly

RECIPE:
Saucy Q Pork Belly With Cole Slaw
5 Pound Pork Belly
Wash pork belly well, season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Smoke for 3 hours. Allow to cool then slice into 3 slices in length and quarter inch in width. Drop in deep fat fryer for 5 minutes till crispy.
Cole Slaw
1 bag of close slaw blend
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup white sugar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
Mix well and allow to chill.
Sandwich preparation
Place 3 slices of pork belly on Hawaiian roll, top with a scoop of coleslaw and a dab of Saucy Q BBQ sauce. Enjoy!!
