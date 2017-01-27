SLIDESHOW: Local Catholics at Annual ‘March For Life’ in Washington D.C.

Emily DeVoe By Published:
SOURCE: Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Youth
SOURCE: Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Youth

Every year thousands of pro-life advocates make their way from the National Mall in Washington D.C. to the steps of the Supreme Court to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which legalized abortions.

A group of teenagers from the Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile were among those waving signs and yelling chants.

