Parents Protest Violent Behavior, Bullying at Semmes Middle School

SEMMES, AL (WKRG) — A group of parents organized outside Semmes Middle School on Friday morning, protesting the recent trend of bullying and violent behavior on school grounds.

The parents marched with signs reading, “stop the violence” and “our kids need help.” The signs also accuse school officials of lying to the public about their efforts to make changes at Semmes Middle School.

The protests come after several incidents at Semmes Middle School. A student was disciplined this week for bringing a BB gun — not an actual firearm as was initially reported — on school grounds to protect himself from bullies.

In November, a graphic video showing a 13-year-old being bullied went viral on the internet.