Officer Jackie Tucker Out of the Hospital, Into Rehabilitation Center

According to a spokesperson with Saraland Police Department, Officer Jackie Tucker has been moved out of the hospital and into an out-of-state rehabilitation center.

Tucker’s condition continues to improve after being shot in the head while responding to a call in December 2016. She had been hospitalized at USA Medical Center in Mobile since the shooting.

The shooting happened on Martha Allyen Drive in Saraland on Dec. 15, 2016. She and her partner were responding to a domestic situation when the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire and hit Officer Tucker. The suspect, Richardson, shot and killed himself.

Prayers have been pouring in for Officer Tucker. People have been sharing notes of support in front of Saraland Police Headquarters since the shooting and wristbands have been sold around town to support Tucker and her family.