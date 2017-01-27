Mobile Teenagers Among Thousands in D.C. For Annual Pro-Life March

Every year thousands of pro-life advocates make their way from the National Mall in Washington D.C. to the steps of the Supreme Court to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which legalized abortions.

A group of teenagers from the Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile were among those waving signs and yelling chants.

“We have to speak for the unborn because none of them have voices,” said Mary Hutchisson, a senior at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. “There’s just such a big crowd and you realize that everyone here is standing for the same thing.”

” We need to show them[the public] what a life is truly defined as, and I think this is a great way to do that,” MCT Senior Catherine Gordon said.

Vice President Mike Pence became the first sitting VP to speak at the event. He told marchers, “Life is winning again in America.”

“We will not rest until we restore a culture of life in America for ourselves and for posterity,” Pence said to the crowd.

Some protestors from the other side of the issue showed up too, vowing to fight for abortion rights.

“Abortion is a safe and legal medical procedure that’s guaranteed for all folks who need it,” said Kelli Musick of the Feminist Majority Foundation.

The president’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, reassured marchers that the White House is on their side.

” Allow me to make it very clear, we hear you. We see you. We respect you,” Conway told the crowd.

With President Trump expected to announce his choice for the Supreme Court, promising to nominate someone who opposes abortion rights, all eyes will be on The White House.