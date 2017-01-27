Mobile Police Make 4th Arrest in October Murder

22-year-old Terrance Massey is the fourth and final arrest in an October murder on Welworth Street.
According to the Mobile Police Department, a 22-year-old from Mobile was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop and charged with murder.

The murder warrant against Terrance Massey had been outstanding since October when Cedric Hollinger was shot and killed on Welworth Street in October 2016.

Massey becomes the fourth person arrested and charged in the murder of Hollinger. He joins 20-year-old Darius McCants, 21-year-old Deonte Moorer and 19-year-old Jason Massey in Mobile Metro Jail. Mobile Police advise that Massey will be the final subject in the case.

Massey was picked up late Thursday night during a traffic stop on Navco Road. He was a passenger in the car and gave officers a fake name because of his outstanding warrant. He was also in possession of a handgun when he was arrested.

Massey is formally charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and obstructing justice with a false identity. He is set to appear before a judge next week.

