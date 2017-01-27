Mobile Home Stabbing Report Released: Disturbing Details

Tuesday this was the scene at the Heritage Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Reports of a stabbing, that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Neighbors are shocked to hear the news.

“It’s sad that family members would want to hurt each other,” says a neighbor.

Today the report is released as to what happened during the altercation between a mother son and her daughter.

“Right now we have no known motive, for this attack resulting in one homicide and someone who is currently in critical condition,” says Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.

But the report of the details of what happened is alarming.

A young child says “granny killed mommy, she stabbed her in the neck.”

Mommy being 24 year old Gabrielle Torrence, although she survived the knife attack, her brother 18 year old Devan Francis did not.

According to the report two young children recount the attack to deputies as quote

Uncle D came into the room and was poked with a knife by granny.

The children then report that their grandmother and suspect Janel Francis stabbed herself in the chest over their Uncle D.

For Sheriff David Morgan, the children were his concern at the time of the stabbing.

“Unfortunately two minor children were in the home at the time of the incident, they were 4 and 5 who witnessed the attack,” says Morgan.

For people who live nearby it is just as concerning.

“It was just shocking like I said, you know to be this close, and know that something like that is happening that close,” says neighbor Roderick Edwards.

For now Janel Francis is facing a homicide and attempted homicide felony charges.