LISTEN: Frantic 911 Calls After IP Plant Explosion in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, FL (WKRG) — News 5 has received the 911 recordings from the moments after the explosion at the International Paper plant in Cantonment on Sunday night.

Residents near the plant called 911, many of them frantically describing the loud boom they heard come from their neighborhood. At the time, they suspected the explosion came from the International Paper facility, but were unsure in the recordings.

“I could feel it on my back,” one caller said. “I see a lot of smoke. It felt like a bomb went off over there.”

“It shook the whole house, and scared the living daylights out of me,” another caller said. “It was huge.”

International Paper said the explosion was due to a manufacturing error. The blast led to much of the surrounding area being covered in a grimy black liquor that crews have continued to clean in recent days.