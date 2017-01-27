Kids’ Coins Help Family of Coach

“Coin Crazy” happens every week at Rockwell Elementary School. Kids bring in their quarters and dimes to raise money for various PTA projects. This week was different.

“We’ve always said if there’s a community tragedy or something special we’d want to give to we’d collect and give it to that cause,” said Principal Robbie Owen.

So when beloved Spanish Fort Girls basketball coach Thad Akins was killed in a car wreck last week, leaving behind a wife and two special needs children, the school decided to dedicate its coin crazy contest this week to them.

“We thought it was great learning opportunity for our kids as well as helping and reaching out,” said Owen. “Our children learn you reach out to those in need, it’s not just about doing something for ourselves and we help that family.”

And the kids and their parents brought in more than just spare coins this week.

“I feel sad but this was an event to help that family with their two children,” said student Owen Williams.

And help they did – raising more than $8,000 for the Akins family.

“We had kids of all walks of life just wanting give,” said Owen. “They could give a few pennies or they could give more.”

Owen said people who didn’t even have children in the school came by to donate when they heard about the fundraising effort.