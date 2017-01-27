Here’s what you can’t bring to the Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Saturday is just one day away, so make sure not to have these things when you pack:

  • Weapons (firearms, knives, box cutters, etc.) regardless of permit
  • Umbrellas
  • Cans, thermoses and glass bottles
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Illegal substances
  • Food
  • Purses, bags or backpacks larger than 12x12x12 inches
  • Hard-sided Coolers. Small, soft-sided coolers are allowed for water.
  • Brooms, poles and sticks
  • Use of laser pointers
  • Noisemakers, musical instruments, whistles, air horns and boom boxes
  • Fireworks/firecrackers
  • Pets (Except for service animals or during specific promotions)
  • Professional photographic tools or equipment (tripods, monopods and lenses longer than 6 inches)
  • (NEW) Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices
  • Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics
  • Laptop computers
  • Promotional materials not approved by the stadium
  • Strollers
  • ANY OTHER ITEM DEEMED DANGEROUS OR INAPPROPRIATE

Other things to know:

Tickets — You can buy tickets online or at the gate.

General Parking — Parking in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Parking lot on game day will be $20 per car. All parking is first-come, first-serve, and the lot will open at 7:00 a.m. on game day.

RV Parking — Parking for RV’s in the stadium lot is also first-come, first-serve. RV’s can begin parking in the lot at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 26. RV parking is $50 per day. RV’s towing trailers, additional vehicles, grills, etc., will also be charged an additional $20 per day.

Tailgating — Fans are permitted to tailgate at their cars, and can also erect pop-up tents next to their vehicles no larger than 10′ x 10′ (as long as they do not block the traffic lane behind their vehicle).

Stadium Gates — Gates to the stadium will open to fans at 11:30 a.m. on game day.

For more information including who is playing, visit seniorbowl.com.

