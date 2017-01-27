Here’s what you can’t bring to the Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Saturday is just one day away, so make sure not to have these things when you pack:
- Weapons (firearms, knives, box cutters, etc.) regardless of permit
- Umbrellas
- Cans, thermoses and glass bottles
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal substances
- Food
- Purses, bags or backpacks larger than 12x12x12 inches
- Hard-sided Coolers. Small, soft-sided coolers are allowed for water.
- Brooms, poles and sticks
- Use of laser pointers
- Noisemakers, musical instruments, whistles, air horns and boom boxes
- Fireworks/firecrackers
- Pets (Except for service animals or during specific promotions)
- Professional photographic tools or equipment (tripods, monopods and lenses longer than 6 inches)
- (NEW) Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices
- Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics
- Laptop computers
- Promotional materials not approved by the stadium
- Strollers
- ANY OTHER ITEM DEEMED DANGEROUS OR INAPPROPRIATE
Other things to know:
Tickets — You can buy tickets online or at the gate.
General Parking — Parking in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Parking lot on game day will be $20 per car. All parking is first-come, first-serve, and the lot will open at 7:00 a.m. on game day.
RV Parking — Parking for RV’s in the stadium lot is also first-come, first-serve. RV’s can begin parking in the lot at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 26. RV parking is $50 per day. RV’s towing trailers, additional vehicles, grills, etc., will also be charged an additional $20 per day.
Tailgating — Fans are permitted to tailgate at their cars, and can also erect pop-up tents next to their vehicles no larger than 10′ x 10′ (as long as they do not block the traffic lane behind their vehicle).
Stadium Gates — Gates to the stadium will open to fans at 11:30 a.m. on game day.
For more information including who is playing, visit seniorbowl.com.