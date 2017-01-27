Here’s what you can’t bring to the Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Saturday is just one day away, so make sure not to have these things when you pack:

Weapons (firearms, knives, box cutters, etc.) regardless of permit

Umbrellas

Cans, thermoses and glass bottles

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Food

Purses, bags or backpacks larger than 12x12x12 inches

Hard-sided Coolers. Small, soft-sided coolers are allowed for water.

Brooms, poles and sticks

Use of laser pointers

Noisemakers, musical instruments, whistles, air horns and boom boxes

Fireworks/firecrackers

Pets (Except for service animals or during specific promotions)

Professional photographic tools or equipment (tripods, monopods and lenses longer than 6 inches)

(NEW) Drones, Unmanned Aircraft Devices

Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics

Laptop computers

Promotional materials not approved by the stadium

Strollers

ANY OTHER ITEM DEEMED DANGEROUS OR INAPPROPRIATE

Other things to know:

Tickets — You can buy tickets online or at the gate.

General Parking — Parking in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Parking lot on game day will be $20 per car. All parking is first-come, first-serve, and the lot will open at 7:00 a.m. on game day.

RV Parking — Parking for RV’s in the stadium lot is also first-come, first-serve. RV’s can begin parking in the lot at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 26. RV parking is $50 per day. RV’s towing trailers, additional vehicles, grills, etc., will also be charged an additional $20 per day.

Tailgating — Fans are permitted to tailgate at their cars, and can also erect pop-up tents next to their vehicles no larger than 10′ x 10′ (as long as they do not block the traffic lane behind their vehicle).

Stadium Gates — Gates to the stadium will open to fans at 11:30 a.m. on game day.

For more information including who is playing, visit seniorbowl.com.