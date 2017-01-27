“Granny Just Killed Momma”: New Details in Fatal Pensacola Stabbing

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained the police report of the fatal stabbing by a grandmother who killed her son and nearly killed her daughter in a domestic dispute.

Janel Charlene Francis, 46, is accused of killing her 18-year-old son Devan Francis and stabbing her 24-year-old daughter Gabrielle Torrence in the neck Tuesday morning while her grandchildren watched.

The grandchildren were interviewed by investigators shortly after the incident, where they were found with blood on their clothing at the trailer in Heritage Oaks Mobile Home Park off of Gulf Beach Highway. One grandchild reportedly screamed “granny just killed momma,” even though the mother, Torrence, is still alive.

A neighbor was also interviewed, telling police she heard screaming from the home get progressively louder. When she went to check where the screaming was coming from, she found Torrence bleeding profusely in the street outside the trailer.

The neighbor took the grandchildren and shielded them from witnessing any further abuse.

Devan Francis was found dead by deputies in the bedroom of the home.

Torrence’s prognosis at a local hospital is described by police as “grim.” She’s currently listed in critical condition.

Francis, the grandmother, attempted to stab herself in the chest after the domestic dispute, police said. Francis survived and is being treated at the hospital. She is currently facing charges of second-degree homicide and second-degree attempted homicide.

The stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between the family, but additional details have not been given at this time.