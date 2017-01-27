Gov. Bentley’s guests for inauguration include former aide Mason

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Robert Bentley took several guests to the presidential inaugural, including the former staffer he was accused of having a relationship with before his divorce.

Bentley on Friday told reporters his five guests included Jon Mason, the director of the governor’s office of faith-based and volunteer services, and his wife Rebekah Mason.

Rebekah Mason resigned last year as the governor’s political adviser after accusations that the two had an affair. Bentley admitted to inappropriate behavior but denied a sexual affair.

The governor and guests traveled by state plane to Washington D.C.

Bentley said he brought a “special guest” but declined to name his date.

Two other gubernatorial staffers also attended.

The governor said it was a “working trip” because Jon Mason attended meetings related to his state work.