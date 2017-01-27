BREAKING: Regions Bank in Daphne Robbed, Suspect on the Loose

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — Daphne Police are actively searching for the man who robbed the Regions Bank on Highway 98 Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect — seen in surveillance images as a tall, black male wearing sunglasses — passed a note to the teller demanding cash around 11:15am. The suspect exited with an unknown sum of money and escaped, though it’s unclear if it was on foot or by vehicle.

Daphne Police put out the following description on their Facebook Page: Black Male, approximately 6’2”, 250 to 280 lbs. and 30-40 years old. He was wearing eyeglasses, dark colored coveralls and a light colored ball cap with a small emblem, possibly a Polo insignia.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The picture of the suspect, captured on surveillance camera, is beginning to circulate on social media, including the WKRG Facebook page.

If you have any information, please contact the Daphne Police at (251) 621-9100.