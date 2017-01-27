BREAKING: Man Shot in Head in Front of BBQ Restaurant in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A man has been shot in the back of the head in front of a business in Mobile.

News 5 is at the crime scene at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Saint Stephens Road, where the shooting occurred outside J Rodgers BBQ.

Police say the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No word on whether police have identified a potential suspect.

As of 6:30pm, the victim’s car is still running in the parking lot near J Rodgers Barbeque.

Watch News 5 at 6:30pm and 10:00pm for the very latest.