Bond Set at $1.5 Million for Accused Baldwin County Killer

Debbie Williams By Published:
36-year-old Christopher Corson
36-year-old Christopher Corson

Darlene Rawlins was found stuffed into the cargo area of an SUV. A motorist noticed blood coming from the back of the SUV while traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 and called 911.  Rawlins body was discovered after a traffic stop.

Darlene Rawlins

“No one deserves to die like that so it was a pretty gruesome scene,” says Captain Steve Arthur with the Major Crimes Task Force.

Bond was set and $1.5 million after the judge heard Corson’s extensive criminal history.  “We know of a 15-year arrest history across seven counties in the state of Alabama. He has at least four prior felony convictions and numerous domestic violence misdemeanor convictions as well,” says Chief Asst. District Attorney Teresa Heinz.

fullsizerender-1 fullsizerender

24 hours into the investigation the search for where the murder happened and why continues. Investigators believe it was somewhere in the Foley/Summerdale area. Surveillance footage from cameras along U.S. Highway 59 is being collected. A motive in the killing is also unknown.

Investigators tell News 5 the SUV was full of household items and clothes and the couple may have been in the process of moving. Friends and family tell investigators Corson and Rawlins were friends but that friendship turned into a romantic relationship in December.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s