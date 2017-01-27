Bond Set at $1.5 Million for Accused Baldwin County Killer

Darlene Rawlins was found stuffed into the cargo area of an SUV. A motorist noticed blood coming from the back of the SUV while traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 and called 911. Rawlins body was discovered after a traffic stop.

“No one deserves to die like that so it was a pretty gruesome scene,” says Captain Steve Arthur with the Major Crimes Task Force.

Bond was set and $1.5 million after the judge heard Corson’s extensive criminal history. “We know of a 15-year arrest history across seven counties in the state of Alabama. He has at least four prior felony convictions and numerous domestic violence misdemeanor convictions as well,” says Chief Asst. District Attorney Teresa Heinz.

24 hours into the investigation the search for where the murder happened and why continues. Investigators believe it was somewhere in the Foley/Summerdale area. Surveillance footage from cameras along U.S. Highway 59 is being collected. A motive in the killing is also unknown.

Investigators tell News 5 the SUV was full of household items and clothes and the couple may have been in the process of moving. Friends and family tell investigators Corson and Rawlins were friends but that friendship turned into a romantic relationship in December.