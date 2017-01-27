50-Year-Old Veteran Found Shot to Death on Front Lawn in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 50-year-old who was found shot to death on his front lawn in Ensley.

Victor Cannon, a veteran of the armed forces, was found deceased Friday morning in a shooting that investigators believe was drug related.

Cannon’s brother tells the CW55’s Hayley Minogue that Cannon helped everyone. “He was no saint,” the brother said, but did everything he could to improve the lives of others.

Cannon was taking care of his paralyzed brother full-time before his death.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.