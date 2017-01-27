50-Year-Old Veteran Found Shot to Death on Front Lawn in Escambia County

J.B. BIUNNOHayley Minogue By and Published:
cannon17

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 50-year-old who was found shot to death on his front lawn in Ensley.

Victor Cannon, a veteran of the armed forces, was found deceased Friday morning in a shooting that investigators believe was drug related.

Cannon’s brother tells the CW55’s Hayley Minogue that Cannon helped everyone. “He was no saint,” the brother said, but did everything he could to improve the lives of others.

Cannon was taking care of his paralyzed brother full-time before his death.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s