Woman Accused of Stabbing Son and Daughter Identified

Related Coverage Multiple Stabbing Leaves One Dead

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the woman accused of stabbing her own son and daughter has been identified as 46-year-old Janel Charlene Francis.

She is currently facing charges of second-degree homicide and second-degree attempted homicide. At this time, Francis is still currently hospitalized but her mugshot has not been posted to the jail website.

Deputies responded to the area off Gulf Beach Highway on Tuesday afternoon for the stabbing. Francis and her daughter were rushed to the hospital for stab wounds and her son was pronounced dead at the scene. Francis’ daughter remains in critical condition.

The stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between the family, but additional details have not been given at this time.

News Five will provide more details when they become available.