Wheel of Fugitives in Escambia County Week One: Dovon L. Dess

Spin the wheel, and end up on a bill board in Escambia County, wanted criminals are featured for one week.

Several fugitives who deputies are looking to put behind bars.

The fugitive up for the first week?

People who live in the area don’t seem to mind…the bill boards.

“I think getting the awareness to people out there is a good thing to do,” says David Carass, Escambia County resident.

“If I was a victim, I would certainly want that person behind bars, so I wouldn’t feel safe if they were out running around,” says Dottie Straight, Escambia County resident.

Dees is wanted on grand theft auto charges and residents say a theory like this will help justice be served.

“What I have I want to keep, I don’t want someone else to get what have it’s the same difference they work hard for what they want,” says Charles Wagoner.

But before you get even with a fugitive, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies want to hear from you.