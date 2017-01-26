Suspect Arrested in Homicide at Pensacola Apartment Complex

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquille Jordan, a 21-year-old from Pensacola, was arrested Wednesday night and charged in a homicide three weeks ago.

The homicide happened Friday, Jan. 6, at the apartment complex behind Vannoy’s Tires off Nine Mile Road. Despite the arrest of Jordan, homicide detectives are still searching for an additional suspect.

Jordan is being held in the Escambia County Jail with no bond. He is charged with homicide and is awaiting a court appearance.

If you have any information for detectives, please contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.