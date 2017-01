Deputies from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting Thursday morning off Lott Road in Semmes.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on North Woods Drive.

When News Five arrived on the scene, deputies were interviewing persons of interest and investigating the scene.

At this time, it is unknown whether the shooting was a homicide. News Five will provide updates when they become available.

If you have any information about the shooting, please MCSO at 251-574-8633.