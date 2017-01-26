Mobile Fire Rescue Shows Off New Equipment

Mobile Fire Rescue says the 5 new trucks that are being put into service are badly needed.

Deputy Chief of Operations Ken Keller says some of the trucks the department uses now are 20 years old with as many as 250 thousand miles on them. He says maintenance costs alone dictate the need for new ones.

Four of the new pumpers are being put into service now. The fifth is on the way.

It’s part of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to replace aging equipment with city departments, especially the fire and police departments. Mobile Police recently received new patrol cars to replace an aging fleet.

Mobile Fire Rescue has a fleet of 18 pumper trucks and 6 ladder trucks.

The new Rosenbauer trucks cost about $400 thousand each.