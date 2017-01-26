Mobile Army Vet Trades Military Trucks for Party Busses to Achieve American Dream

You might know her as “the party bus lady,” but Mary Taylor’s dream of being a business owner started when she had a very different career.

“I was getting ready to retire from the Army. I had been in Iraq and came home in 2010. I wanted to do something fun and adventurous. At the time, I didn’t want to work for corporate America,” Taylor said. ” I was in the transportation field in the military. It kind of went hand in hand.”

Taylor traded in military trucks for party busses and struck out on her own to found Elegant Knights Limo.

Now, her hard work as an entrepreneur is being rewarded. She’s the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month.

” I was like, ‘ oooo me? Elegant Knights? Are you sure?'” Taylor laughed. “It means a lot.”

“Mary’s a very engaged person in the community. She’s engaged in the Chamber. She’s a mentor for other entrepreneurs. She teaches people how to start a business with only a dollar, which is pretty much how she did it,” said Danette Richards, Director of Small Business Development for the Chamber. ” She has a great story.”

But, it wasn’t just her story that caught the eye of the award’s selection committee. ” She covers four states now from Louisiana to Florida. She’s added more employees and revenue growth in a short amount of time. So, there were a lot of intriguing things about her application,” Richards said.

The Chamber offers several other resources for aspiring entrepreneurs like Taylor, and her advice is to take advantage of them. “Don’t stop before your dream. If it’s in your heart to do something, just keep on doing it. Connect with enough people to make it happen.”

For more information about Elegant Knights, Check out their website: HERE.