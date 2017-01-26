Man Arrested For Attempting Online Dating Robbery

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) – A man has been arrested after police say he used a knife to try to rob a woman he met on an online dating site.

Local media outlets report Ocoee police say 21-year-old Luis Jerez used the alias “Jordan Montana” when he began chatting with a woman on Meetme.com. Authorities say the woman invited Jerez to her apartment.

When he arrived, officers say Jerez pulled a knife on her, placed her in a choke hold and demanded her bracelet.

The victim was able to escape. Jerez fled. He was later captured and charged with attempted robbery. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

On Wednesday, police warned people who use online dating sites to meet in public. They also advise requesting a photo and speaking on the phone before meeting.

