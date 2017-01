The Coast Guard helped save a man’s life Thursday night while he suffered symptoms of a heart attack aboard the Carnival Triumph in waters south of Louisiana.

The unidentified passenger had severe chest pain when cruise ship staff radioed the Coast Guard, which arrived with the MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew shortly after 8 p.m. from New Orleans to assist.

They took the man and a nurse from aboard the ship to a hospital in Marrero, Louisiana, where is now reported in stable condition.