Car Thieves Target Highly Visible Vehicle

When Mark Bodiford parked his car in front of his business and left it running, it was just too much temptation for a group of thieves.

Surveillance video caught them taking the car Tuesday night. What’s unusual is the 2012 Prius is wrapped with the logo of Bodiford’s business, The Broken Iphone.

So far, the vehicle hasn’t been found, but police are looking for it. It’s possible the thieves could have stripped the vinyl wrapping off of the car, but it’s certain they didn’t get far. Bodiford had the keys in his pocket. It’s a push-button starter car so wherever the car-nappers turned it off, that’s where it will be sitting.