Bay Minette Man Charged With Torture and Child Abuse

BAY MINETTE, AL- Bay Minette Police say a man took his girlfriend’s five-year old son into the woods and repeatedly beat him with a switch because he acted out at school.

Adrian Likely was charged with torture and child abuse. Police say Likely took the little boy into a wooded area off Hurricane Road, snapped several branches off a tree and beat the boy all over his body.

“The child had marks from his cheek down to his ankles,” says Bay Minette Police Cpl. Robert Gates. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Likely was also charged with marijuana possession and promoting prison contraband. Police say corrections officers found marijuana hidden in Likely’s shoe when he was booked into jail.

Officials at the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center says child abuse is a national problem. Director Niki Whitaker says the agency helped 418 abused children in the county last year.

If you need help, assistance or support dealing with a child abuse situation, reach out to the group at: