Bay Minette Man Charged With Torture and Child Abuse

Pat Peterson By Published:
Adrian Likely
Likely was charged with torture and abuse of a child.

BAY MINETTE, AL- Bay Minette Police say a man took his girlfriend’s five-year old son into the woods and repeatedly beat him with a switch because he acted out at school.

Adrian Likely was charged with torture and child abuse. Police say Likely took the little boy into a wooded area off Hurricane Road, snapped several branches off a tree and beat the boy all over his body.

“The child had marks from his cheek down to his ankles,” says Bay Minette Police Cpl. Robert Gates. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Likely was also charged with marijuana possession and promoting prison contraband. Police say corrections officers found marijuana hidden in Likely’s shoe when he was booked into jail.

Officials at the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center says child abuse is a national problem. Director Niki Whitaker says the agency helped 418 abused children in the county last year.

If you need help, assistance or support dealing with a child abuse situation, reach out to the group at:

http://www.bccarehouse.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s