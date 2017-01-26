An Inside Look At Mobile’s Newest Downtown Hotel

The Hilton Garden Inn is set to open next Wednesday, February first and they’re already at 40% capacity for Mardi Gras weekend.

Barricades are out–banners are flying. Mobile is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit. And Mobile’s newest addition will be ready.

“Yes! A big yes, we’re really excited,” says Director of Sales Megan Murdock.

And the hotel is really a love song to the city. It stands in the same spot that historic Cawthon Hotel used to stand, with today’s hotel a little more modern.

“We have a nice boutique feel, we’ve got a café on Bienville Square,” says Murdock.

That café is Eugene’s Monkey Bar, named for Eugene Walter, Mobile’s famed Renaissance Man. He was a screenwriter, poet, author, puppeteer, chef and much more. If you haven’t heard of him—do yourself a favor and look him up!

The love for Mobile stretches even across the floor of the lobby.

“This beautiful carpet, tapestry that will sit in our lobby and it’s of Mobile Bay. So you’ll be able to stand on the eastern shore or the Mobile side and feel a part of the city,” says Murdock.

The rooms are state of the art with barn doors on the shower and bathroom, also with a touch of Mobile. And the views are spectacular. Anyone staying here for Mardi Gras is sure to have a good seat.

“We do have a viewing platform that will extend from our patio, our restaurant, Eugene’s Monkey Bar and Grill,” says Murdock.

The hotel will also be offering complimentary transportation to some of the more prominent Mardi Gras balls.