Whoops: SUV Rolls Into Pensacola Bay After Driver Forgets to Put it in Park

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:
enclave2

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/CW55) — Drivers in downtown Pensacola noticed something was a little out of place in Pensacola Bay on Wednesday morning.

An SUV was spotted in the water near the Graffiti Bridge, sitting in several feet of water.

The driver of the vehicle — a Buick Enclave luxury crossover — says she got out of the SUV near the boat ramp and forgot to put it in park. She began chasing after the SUV as it rolled away, but momentum carried it into the water, where it traveled relatively far into the bay.

Local fire-rescue teams were seen on a boat beginning to retrieve the vehicle from the water.  We’re told the vehicle is a total loss due to salt water corrupting the car’s electrical components.

The woman declined interview, saying she was too embarrassed.  Frankly, we can’t blame her.

