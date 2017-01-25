What’s Going Around

Illnesses that cause cold-like symptoms are a majority of What’s Going Around this week.

Doctor Darren Waters with Greater Mobile Urgent Care says they are seeing both Influenza A and Influenza B.
They’re also treating patients with sinus infections and upper respiratory infections

Dr. Neumann with Premier Medical has been seeing patients with sinusitis, ear infections and a lot of patients dealing with several allergy issues, like sneezing, coughing, runny nose, and sore throat.

The physicians at Grove Hill Healthcare report still seeing RSV among their infant patients.
They say positive flu is increasing also along with upper respiratory infections and strep throat cases.

