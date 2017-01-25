West Mobile Homeowner Thankful Damage Wasn’t Worse

Chad Petri By Published:
img_2287

Mobile County, AL (WKRG)
Gordon Darling woke up to the sound of a freight train and then saw a tree resting on the roof right above his front door.
“I’m standing on the deck right there and I watched that whole building get picked up and set back down and didn’t want to have to go through that again,” said Gordon Darling Saturday morning. Today the large tree is cleared from the roof, and contractors drag away debris.

“We’re tremendously lucky, nobody was hurt, that’s number one,” said Darling. In a way, the damage was a blessing in disguise.

“Well I always used to say I’d never stay in the house when there’s a hurricane, now I can stay in a hurricane, most of the trees are gone,” said Darling with a laugh. High winds snapped off limbs from several smaller trees. Gordon Darling estimates damage could be as much as $18,000. He said the roof needs to be replaced and the carport may have to be rebuilt too. Two Dean McCrary dealerships were also damaged Saturday. These vehicles are being repaired elsewhere. At last count, 67 cars were damaged between two dealerships along the I-65 service road.

img_2286 img_2288 img_2289 img_2290

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s