VIDEO: Woman on Bicycle Hit by SUV in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — A scary accident was caught-on-camera in Gulf Shores on Monday between a bicyclist and an SUV.

News 5 is told the woman is doing okay after being struck by the vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Beach Boulevard and First Street on Monday afternoon.

In the video, you see the woman ride right into the center of the intersection when she is struck. Several people rush to her side to check on her condition.

After a couple of minutes, she is helped to the sidewalk.

The video highlights an increasing problem in Gulf Shores with accidents involving motor vehicles and bicyclists. We’ll have more tonight on this issue on News 5.