VIDEO: Woman on Bicycle Hit by SUV in Gulf Shores

J.B. BIUNNODebbie Williams By and Published:
bike-3

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — A scary accident was caught-on-camera in Gulf Shores on Monday between a bicyclist and an SUV.

News 5 is told the woman is doing okay after being struck by the vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Beach Boulevard and First Street on Monday afternoon.

In the video, you see the woman ride right into the center of the intersection when she is struck.  Several people rush to her side to check on her condition.

After a couple of minutes, she is helped to the sidewalk.

The video highlights an increasing problem in Gulf Shores with accidents involving motor vehicles and bicyclists. We’ll have more tonight on this issue on News 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s