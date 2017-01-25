Two Deputies Shot, Suspect Dead in Desoto County, MS

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Two deputies were shot in Desoto County following a confrontation with a suspect believed to be involved in a string of robberies.

CBS affiliate WREG has learned one of the deputies was shot in the foot, while the other was shot and has a collapsed lung.

The suspect is dead. Its unclear if there is another suspect.

Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rascoe said things are looking good when asked about the deputies condition.

We weer told the suspect carjacked someone and then proceeded to the Kroger near I-55 and Stateline in Southaven where there was a shootout with police.

The Desoto County Sheriffs Office said they would be holding a news conference on the shootings at midnight.