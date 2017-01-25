Trump Calling for Voter Fraud Investigation

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Donald Trump said he is calling for an investigation into voter fraud. He said he wanted to look into people who are registered to vote in two states, those who are “illegal”, registered voters who are dead.

This follows claims by Donald Trump that he would have won the popular vote if 3-5 million people didn’t vote illegally. The administration has been criticized for not providing evidence to support claims of massive voter fraud.

Trump also said he’d announce his Supreme Court pick a week from tomorrow.