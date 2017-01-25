Take 5: Bishop State Community College

FRITTATA
RECIPE:
3 eggs
Splash of water
1-2 TBLS butter
¼ cup shredded cheese
½-1 cup seasonal vegetables, cut thin or precooked
1 oz. meat, such as breakfast sausage, grilled chicken, bacon, etc.
1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
2. Whisk eggs with a splash of water until one uniform color.
3. Heat a small, non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Add butter, allow to melt but not brown.
4. Add eggs and stir with a rubber spatula until 25% cooked. Allow eggs to form into one piece and continue cooking until 50% set.
5. Remove pan from heat, add vegetables, meat, and cheese. Place the pan in the oven to continue cooking.
6. Serve immediately.
