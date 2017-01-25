Take 5: Bishop State Community College

FRITTATA

RECIPE:

3 eggs

Splash of water

1-2 TBLS butter

¼ cup shredded cheese

½-1 cup seasonal vegetables, cut thin or precooked

1 oz. meat, such as breakfast sausage, grilled chicken, bacon, etc.

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.

2. Whisk eggs with a splash of water until one uniform color.

3. Heat a small, non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Add butter, allow to melt but not brown.

4. Add eggs and stir with a rubber spatula until 25% cooked. Allow eggs to form into one piece and continue cooking until 50% set.

5. Remove pan from heat, add vegetables, meat, and cheese. Place the pan in the oven to continue cooking.

6. Serve immediately.

For more information, call Bishop State Community at 251-405-7000, or click here to visit their website.