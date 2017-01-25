State Auditor on Prison Plan: “I’m Against It.”

Bill Riales By Published: Updated:
prisons1

When Legislators return to Montgomery next month, Governor Robert Bentley will ask them to again consider his $800m prison reform plan.  The Governor wants to build 4 new super prisons in the state and close 14 existing prisons.

But he faces opposition not only inside the legislature, but also just down the hall from his office.  State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he’s against the plan.

“Only one contractor would be used, to be selected by the governor–the prison sites would be unknown to be selected by the governor and his advisers. I’m against all of that,” says Zeigler.

State Senator Bill Hightower also says the prison reform bill would be a hard sell.  He says with elections looming in 2018, lawmakers are going to be extra careful on how and what they vote on, lest incurring the ire of constituents.

The Governor says he may call a special session within the regular legislative session dedicated only to prison reform.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s