‘Shrimp Basket Thief’ Identified with the Help of News 5 Viewer

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — The thief who casually walked in and out of a seafood restaurant with 30 lbs. of fish has been identified.

Through the help of a News 5 viewer and police in Baldwin County, Maurice Morissette is the man seen in surveillance video walking into the Shrimp Basket in Gulf Shores, chatting with the staff about a seafood pick-up, and walking out with boxes of stolen fish and shrimp.

Morissette is believed to have committed the same crime at the Shrimp Basket in Tillman’s Corner. The value of the seafood he stole from both restaurants is about $500.

Police have a warrant out for Morissette’s arrest on a theft charge. He has not been arrested.

