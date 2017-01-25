ONLY ON NEWS 5: Good Samaritan Helps Driver Hit by Semi-Truck on I-65

Moments after a horrific crash Monday night involving a semi-truck and two other cars, two young men hopped a fence and sprang into action to help one of the drivers pinned inside.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. Monday on I-65 North near the Airport Boulevard ramp, backing up traffic for miles as many drivers were making the commute home from work.

When the semi-truck jack-knifed, it flipped over one car and sent another careening into a metal safety fence in a ditch alongside the interstate with a woman trapped inside.

News 5 was able to track down one of the good samaritans who pulled over on the service road and rushed to help the woman.

“We hopped the fence. He proceeded to kick the front glass and I proceeded to kick the glass too, but the front glass would never bust, but the back passenger glass finally busted and we pulled her out across and carried her across the grass and laid her down on the ground,” he recalled.

The good samaritan said he wants his name to stay out of the news because he didn’t do it for the glory, he said he was just doing what he’d hope anyone else would do if it was him or his family in need.

“If you’ve got a chance to help somebody, help them. No matter the race. No matter what. If they need help, just help them. Especially in a situation like this.”

MPD Spokesperson Terence Perkins said they’re still investigating the cause of the crash and so far no charges have been filed.