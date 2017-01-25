MPD Searches For Owners Of 42 Class Rings

The Mobile Police Department is in possession of 42 class rings. The rings have been collected from various cases over the years. However, they have no identifying case numbers attached to them. This has made it a challenge to find their owners.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help to try to find out who these rings belong to.

MPD typically auctions off old case items, but they felt these rings were too personal to sell without trying to find the owners first.

“It just seemed more appropriate to try to reach out- to try to find the correct owner of this, these rings, rather than just auctioning them off to strangers who have no connection to them,” Sargeant Christopher Levy said.

The rings have certain identifying factors such as graduation years, school names, sports teams and in some cases actual names.

One ring is from Operation Desert Shield.

If you think you’re the owner of a ring, you can contact the Mobile Police Department. You must be able to prove the ring belongs to you. Below is a video posted by MPD showing a photo of EVERY ring they have.