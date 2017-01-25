Mississippi To Collect Amazon Sales Tax

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s chief tax collector says internet retailing titan Amazon will collect the state’s 7 percent sales tax beginning Feb. 1.

Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson made the announcement Tuesday.

His department filed Jan. 12 to require all companies making more than $250,000 in sales in Mississippi each year to collect the tax, whether they sell by internet, paper catalog, or both. Companies would be required to start collecting the tax beginning July 1, assuming the rule completes the review process.

Frierson tells The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2k1vHeh) that Mississippi will collect between $15 million and $30 million annually through Amazon.

At least three bills have been introduced in the current legislative session to require remote retailers to pay.

Mississippi will be at least the 32nd state where Amazon customers pay sales tax.

