ECSO: Burglary Ring Busted in Brewton with Stolen Items, Drugs

BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has busted a burglary ring that targeted residences and hunting camps near Brewton.

According to a press release, multiple burglaries had been reported in the Foshee and Wildfork road areas west of Brewton. Investigations led to search warrants being served at 9909 Appleton Road on Friday and the subsequent arrests of four individuals:

Jonathan Danile Jackson – Burglary 3rd x 2, Theft of Property 1st x 2

Aaron Chadwick – Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 1st, Rec. Stolen Property 3rd

Amber Piland – Rec. Stolen Property 1st x 2, Poss. Of Marj. 1st, Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia (Released on a $20,000 bond)

Timothy Dillon Anthony – Rec. Stolen Property 1st x 2, Unlawful Poss. Of Marj. 1st, Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies continued the investigation and searched the home at 5753 Foshee Road and 4555 Wildfork Road on Tuesday. As a result of the search warrant, stolen property from the residences and camp houses were recovered which lead to the arrests of three more individuals:

Joseph Christopher Davis III – Burglary 3rd x 2, Unlawful Poss. Of Marj. 2nd, Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 1st x 2

Tiffany Nicole Carnes – Unlawful Poss. Of Marj. 2nd, Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia

Enoch Simmons – Unlawful Poss. Of Marj. 2nd, Unlawful Poss. Drug Paraphernalia

The following were also taken into custody and charged:

William Nelson Davis – Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance x 2, Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia

Jamie Leanne Janzen – Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Poss. Of Marj. 2nd, Unlawful Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia