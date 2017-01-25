Motorcycle Collides with Car on Government Street

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Government Street and Houston Street on Wednesday night.

News 5 was at the scene and was told no one was injured, despite the severe nature of the accident. The rider of the motorcycle was seen speaking to police near where the collision occurred.

When we arrived on the scene, the motorcycle was pinned underneath the vehicle, which appears to be a Toyota coupe. Mobile Police were on the scene investigating.

The accident occurred sometime before 9:00pm.