Woman caught shoplifting drops ID, and her meth while running away

A Florida woman caught shoplifting and then trying to make her getaway from the Kmart near Fort Walton Beach dropped not only her merchandise, but her purse containing her identification, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

A Loss Prevention Officer at the Kmart located at 200 Irwin Avenue approached 30-year old Romana Pretty around 5:30 p.m. yesterday after she walked out of the store with bags containing nearly $1200 worth of stolen merchandise ranging from jewelry to candles.

Pretty fled on foot through the parking lot and got into a silver Honda Accord that sped off. Before getting inside however she dropped the bags and her purse with all her identification, used syringes, baggies of methamphetamine, and other items.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office quickly tracked Pretty to her home at 719 Green Street where she admitted the used narcotics and purse belonged to her. Pretty is charged with grand theft, resisting a merchant, using a tool to remove anti-theft devices from merchandise, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also arrested 33-year old Craig Brocketto, the suspected driver of the Honda Accord. They say when they arrived at the home they found Brocketto in the driver’s seat attempting to fill a syringe with meth. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia