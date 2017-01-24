TenSixtyFive Music Festival Remaining Free, Coming Back to Mobile for Third Year

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile’s free music festival TenSixtyFive is set to return for a third year this Fall.

In a press release on Tuesday, festival organizers announced the return of TenSixtyFive, which is slated for September 29, September 30 and October 1 in downtown Mobile.

Organizers say the festival couldn’t be possible without TenSixtyFive’s sponsors and the support of the city of Mobile.

“We are thrilled to see the TenSixtyFive music festival return to our City this year,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “For the third year in a row, thousands of people will swarm the streets of downtown Mobile to listen to top tier musicians and support our local businesses. Party on Mobile!”

TenSixtyFive well-received after debuting in downtown Mobile in 2015 after the sudden cancellation of Bayfest. TenSixtyFive wasn’t as big as Bayfest, nor were the acts as noteworthy, but music lovers praised the free admission and easy-going atmosphere downtown.

Last year’s headliners were Trombone Shorty and Moon Taxi, along with Seether, Dirty Heads and Counting Crows. This year’s line-up is yet to be finalized.