Take 5: Derailed Diner

hobo

HOBO BASKET

INGREDIENTS:
– Ground Beef Steak
– White Potatoes (cubed)
– Baby Carrots
– Slices Onion
– Chopped Celery (1/2″cut )
– Corn Cobbett
– Beef Au jus
– Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

PREPARATION:

HOBOS are prepared in Advance & Held for no more 3 hours at a Time.

1. Place chopped beef on a piece of aluminum foil
2. Dust with Lawry’s salt
3. Top with onions slices and celery
4. Roll the foil up to form a large bowl
5. Add the carrots, potatoes, and corncob
6. Ladle au jus over meat and the vegetables
7. Seal the foil basket by rolling up and twisting the top.
8. Place the foil basket on a sheet pan and set your oven to 375F for an hour  (check at 45 min.)
9. Assembly: Serve hobo basket on a metal skillet and slightly untwist foil.

