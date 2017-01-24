Shrimp Basket Thief Strikes Again

Thousands of folks visit the Shrimp Basket every day and usually they use the front door but this guy came through the back.

“You have to believe the lie to make it work,” says Sgt. Jason Woodruff talking about a man who made everyone believe he was right where he was supposed to be.

“He came into the Gulf Shores Shrimp Basket posing as an employee from the Orange Beach Shrimp Basket saying he need to borrow two or three boxes of fish,” says Eddie Spence who started the restaurant chain.

Surveillance footage shows the man with two boxes of fish, chatting up employees, smiling and then walking away.

“He’s a thief,” says Spence, “and I don’t have a thief mind but it seemed mighty clever of an idea.”

“It’s bold for sure,” says Woodruff. “He acted like he belonged there and it worked out for him this time.”

It’s the second time in a week that the Shrimp Basket has been targeted. First in Mobile and now in Gulf Shores. Authorities believe it’s the same guy. “He was familiar with the back of our restaurant,” says Spence. “So he just came in the back door and maybe his face looked familiar to some of the cooks in the kitchen or something and they just said get it and he got it and took off with it.”

Police say they know who the man is but aren’t releasing his name at this time.