Mobile’s City Council took up the issue of public safety Tuesday. Police Chief James Barber is seeking about $2.5m in grants from various agencies, including the Department of Justice.

One grant in particular, a $500,000 grant would help support technology within the police department, specifically the Joint Operations Center. 20 screens within the JOC can access some 4 to 5 million dollars worth of cameras owned by businesses and entities throughout the city.