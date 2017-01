The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a single-vehicle wreck that killed a man from Foley Monday.

State Troopers say 67-year old David Edward Bishop was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry that left the road and hit a tree around 7:35 Monday night.

The wreck happened on Baldwin County Road 20, about a mile west of Foley.

Bishop was flown to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola where he was pronounced dead less than 2 hours later.

Investigators say Bishop was not wearing a seatbelt.