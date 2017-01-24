EXCLUSIVE: Nick Saban in Mobile for Recruiting, Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 was the only news station at Williamson High School when University of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban paid a visit to the school today.

Walking in shortly before noon he had little to say.  While leaving, he said he was “trying to hit as many as we can” referencing the seven schools he was expected to visit in Mobile.

Coach Saban is also expected to make an appearance at Senior Bowl practice today where four former Alabama players are on the South roster.

Saban makes the appearance in Mobile after losing to Clemson in the National Championship 35-31.

 

